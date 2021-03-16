Antiques Roadshow Guest Learns How Much His £4 Omega Watch Is Worth

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Guest Learns How Much His 60-Year-Old £4 Omega Watch Is Worth



An astounded guest on Sunday’s edition (March 14) of the Antiques Roadshow found out how much his watch could be worth, and it was an incredible moment.

The man said he had bought the Omega watch in 1959 while they were both serving in the RAF, giving him £4 for it, more than 60 years ago, commenting about it, “He took it off his wrist and it’s been on mine forever since”.

Alastair looked at the Swiss-made Omega watch, which was made in 1958, explaining to the owner that it was a Ranchero model, made at the time when Omega had three other models, the Railmaster, the Seamaster 300, and the Speedmaster.

The Ranchero was the fourth addition to the main range of Omega’s watches, but which had been designed as an “entry-level watch”, meaning it was slightly cheaper than its three counterparts, even so, the Swiss-made wristwatch still shared similarities with their designs, thanks to its black dial and bold watch hands.

Alastair then told the guest, “The only problem Omega found was with the name because Ranchero translates roughly to ‘rancher’ or ‘ranch hand’, which didn’t seem to sit very well with their potential buyer. So in 1959, they stopped production and sold off the rest of them”.

Adding, “So, moving on now, it’s become one of those watches that collectors are very interested in buying. Now you said you paid £4 for it?”, to which the guest nodded and said, “Yes I did”.

“So”, responded Alastair, “if this came up into auction now, someone I think would be happy to pay around £3,000 for this watch in this condition”, and the guest simply raised his eyebrows and added, “Really? Good £4 worth. Thank you very much”.

