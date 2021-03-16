ALMUNECAR’S fire station has announced its new Canine Rescue Unit.

According to Almuñecar Council, the fire station will now have a canine rescue unit after receiving two dogs.

The council said the Canine Rescue Unit was created to help in the search for missing people after receiving two new dogs.

-- Advertisement --



Councillor for Security Francisco Robles Rivas said Almuñecar Council has reached an agreement with the owners of the two dogs “to be transferred by their owners, David Cabrera Jimenez and Jose Antonio Cabrera Alaminos… to the Canine Rescue Unit.”

Head of the Almuñecar firefighters Jose Luis Varela said: “The two dogs have been trained to search for people.”

He added: “The agreement reached by the council and the owners of the dogs is very important since it makes the canine unit at the Almuñecar Fire Station official. In addition, the dogs will soon be joined by another one… for large areas of search and the location of missing persons.”

Varela also thanked the support of the Councillor for Security and the professionalism of firefighters David Cabrera, Ismael Martin, and Jose Antonio Cabrera for their part in the canine plan.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñecar Fire Station Announces Canine Rescue Unit”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.