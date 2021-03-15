Young Teen Arrested after Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead Only Two Hours after She Went Missing

Young Teen Arrested after Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead Only Two Hours after She Went Missing Credit: Facebook

YOUNG TEEN arrested after missing six-year-old found dead only two hours after she went missing.

Grace Ross was only six years old when she was found dead shortly after she went missing on Friday night. A 14-year-old boy who cannot be named due to his age has now been arrested by police following the young girl’s death which occurred in New Carlisle, Indiana.

Grace was reported missing by her family at 6.30pm on Friday and only two short hours later at around 8.25pm her body was discovered in a wooded area. According to the South Bend Tribune, the young girl’s post-mortem was scheduled for Sunday and the police investigation is ongoing.

The death has shocked locals and neighbour Kim Huston, told WSBT that they had not expected anything like this to happen in the area, and said, “Right at your back door, you just don’t anticipate anything like that ever happening in your area.

“You don’t realise in a moment’s notice, somebody realising that their child’s gone and then have to hear what had happened at such a young age, it’s horrific.”

Grace’s family have set up a fundraiser on Facebook in the hopes of covering funeral expenses for the young girl. The fundraiser read, “My darling six-year-old niece Grace Ross passed away yesterday.


“She is now an angel in heaven.”

