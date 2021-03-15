WINTER returns to Spain’s Costa Blanca for the San Jose Bridge

It would appear that the distinctly spring-like reprieve is coming to an end as winter temperatures are set to return to Spain’s Costa Blanca for the Sane Jose bridge. According to the Climatology Laboratory of the University of Alicante (UA) residents will get to enjoy a balmy St Patrick’s Day before the thermometers begin to drop drastically on Thursday, March 18. A “very powerful” arctic air mass is set to arrive, affecting practically all of Europe, possibly bringing rain but most definitely bringing the cold.

According to the UA, while there is still “a lot of uncertainty” regarding rainfall, the worst case scenario would be an extended period of “dry cold”, which could be “quite harmful” to crops at this delicate time of the year.

For its part, the Southeast Meteorological Association (AMETSE) points out that the thermal decline seems “very likely” for San José. “We could be facing a very important storm of rain and snow in the southeast of the peninsula,” they explain.

Unfortunately, if the forecast proves to be accurate, there will be no escaping the drizzle and cold temperatures, as the government has imposed perimeter closures both over Easter and during the San Jose ‘holiday.’

The San José festival runs from March 17 to March 21 in Valencia, Murcia, Madrid, Galicia, Extremadura, Navarra and the Basque Country and during these dates travelling between regions will be prohibited and people will only be allowed to travel between the different autonomous communities for essential purposes.

