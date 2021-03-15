WiFi for all in Los Montesinos

Thanks to Brussels’ WiFi4EU project, Los Montesinos residents will have free internet in the town’s public places.

“We want to make communication easy for people at a time when the ‘virtual community’ has made this indispensable,” said Los Montesinos’ Public Works and Local Development councillor Ana Belen Juarez.

“The internet has opened a window on the world for most people during the pandemic,” she added.

Juarez also announced that the town hall was working on a programme that would help all members of the population to learn how to use new technology, ensuring that no-one was affected by the digital divide.

