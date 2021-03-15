Welcome to the world

IN the 25 years since the first civil weddings were held in Elche city hall 3,359 couples have been married there.

In 2018 there was another first when Celia and Eloy, twins of 5 months, were the first Elche babies to be formally welcomed as citizens.

Elche city hall, which like Spain is non-confessional, is happy to offer both civil marriages and welcoming ceremonies for babies, said the mayor, Carlos Gonzalez.

But it soon became necessary to create some guidelines owing to the growing demand for the welcoming events, he explained.

“We felt we needed to bring in some directives, introduce administrative procedures and specify how they should be carried out,” Gonzalez said.

“And at the same time we decided to do the same with weddings.”

Both ceremonies cost €126.56 rising to €151.56 if this is streamed on the social media.

