Volvo Cars’ Best-Selling XC60 Is Now More Intelligent Than Ever.

A RANGE of upgrades are set for Volvo Cars iconic XC60 mid-size SUV, including the addition of the company’s new Android-powered infotainment system with Google apps and services built-in, making the Volvo best-seller smarter than ever before.

The intuitive, next-generation infotainment system offers customers unprecedented personalisation and unparalleled connectivity, which is further enhanced through the introduction of a brand-new Digital Services package.

The centrepiece of the Digital Services package is access to Google apps and services, which offer hands-free help with Google Assistant, best-in-class navigation through Google Maps and a broad offer of native in-car apps via Google Play.

Volvo Car Group is the first company to team up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android with Google apps and services built-in, and after years of close development between the two companies, the fully electric XC40 Recharge became the first Volvo car to carry the system.

This makes the XC60 the next step in a continuing rollout of Android-powered infotainment systems in Volvo cars, further improving the consistently popular SUV.

In terms of safety upgrades, the XC60 now comes equipped with Volvo Cars’ latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform, a modern, scalable active safety system that consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors.

For more than a decade, the XC60 has been ever-present in the top tier of one of the most competitive segments in the market. It has been Volvo Cars’ top seller since 2009, and up until 2020, it has reached more than 1.68 million units sold worldwide. In 2020 alone, the XC60 reached almost 200,000 units sold and accounted for nearly 29 per cent of Volvo Cars’ total sales.

In terms of market share, it was the most popular car in the European mid-size premium SUV segment and took its place in the top five in the same segment globally.

