Valencian Community Allows Sports Facilities Open Until Curfew

Valencian Community corrects Official Gazette and allows sports facilities to open until curfew time.

The Ministry of Health in Valencia has amended its decree published on March 11 in relation to gyms and indoor sporting facilities to state that these venues, including swimming pools, can remain open until curfew time at 10pm. The Official Gazette of the Generalitat originally stated that these facilities could open from March 15 at a 30 per cent capacity, but didn’t give further details, leaving many business owners and potential clients confused.

Now, on the first day of the relaxation of regulations, the Ministry of Health has clarified the new measures.

In addition to an extended opening period, sporting facilities may offer the use of their shower facilities to their customers, once they are occupied individually only. The addendum additionally specifies that masks must be worn inside sporting facilities, unless the users are participating in a professional competition.

As of Monday, March 15 new regulations come into force in the Valencian Community which will remain in place until April 12. Bars and restaurants can now open their inside spaces at 30 per cent capacity, while outdoor terraces can be fully occupied at 100 per cent, once social distancing measures are observed. The 10pm to 6am curfew remains in place, as does the requirement for only cohabitants to socialise in private homes.

The biggest change to the regulations is the opening of indoor sports facilities such as gyms and swimming pools, which had remained closed since January and were excluded from the first relaxation of the measures a couple of weeks ago.

