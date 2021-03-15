TWO men, aged 42 and 56, were arrested in the towns of El Saler and Requena, for allegedly cheating on their theoretical driving tests.

They were reportedly hiding a mobile phone in their clothes and using an earpiece.

-- Advertisement --



The National Police report that they have been charged with document falsification for trying to cheat on the test by getting external help so they would mark the correct answers.

Staff at Valencia Provincial Traffic Headquarters knew that they had tried on other occasions to cheat on the theoretical part of the driving test and alerted the National Police.

The police verified that the two men, who speak very little Spanish had gone to the exam with electronic devices attached to their bodies.

Before carrying out the test, they stuck mobile phones under their shirts and made holes in the shirts so the phone cameras could focus on the exams.

The images were sent to a device on their arm which transmitted them to someone outside who gave them the answer through an earpiece so tiny that it was not visible from the outside.

One of the detainees had to go to the doctor to have it removed from his external auditory canal.

Official reports suggest that, people who help others who don’t speak Spanish to cheat on driving tests are paid up to €2,000 for their services.

One of the men had a police record for driving without a license. One of them appeared in court while the other was released after being warned of the legal obligation to appear when required to do so.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two men arrested in Valencia for cheating on driving tests”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.