Turkey Set To Welcome British Tourists With No Proof Needed Of Covid Vaccine.

TURKEY expects to welcome UK holidaymakers this summer without requiring proof of a coronavirus vaccine or negative test. Tourism minister Mehmet Ersoy said the country is “looking forward to welcoming British tourists with open arms.”

With all indicators still pointing to May 17 as a date for the possible return of international travel, Turkey is set to become the first country to allow Britons to travel for summer holidays without the need for a vaccination certificate or negative Covid test.

This policy is based on the Turkish Government’s conviction that the vast majority of Britons will have been vaccinated by the summer months, and as such the country expects to lift the requirement of a negative PCR test for holidaymakers from the UK.

“In 2021, we expect a growing number of British tourists coming to Turkey,” says Firuz Baglikaya, the head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (Tursab), adding that UK tour operators have reported a surge in bookings for Turkish holidays, with Britons showing an increased interest in destinations like Mugla and Antalya in its southern regions.

Since December 20, all commercial flights from the UK to Turkey had been banned by the country. Turkey also began easing the strict Covid restrictions in place at the beginning of March.

Until at least May 17, only those with an essential reason to leave Britain may do so. If you arrive at an airport without proof of an essential reason for travel, you will be asked to return home and could face a fine from the police.

The UK does not consider a holiday to be essential; only those travelling for work, or for other ‘valid’ reasons (such as to buy a house, or get married; the list is surprisingly extensive) are allowed to travel overseas. If you are allowed to travel, you must still quarantine for 10 days when you return home (and take three tests).

After May 17, holidaymakers can expect to travel to Turkey from the UK without needing to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

