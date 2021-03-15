Tree Explodes ‘into a Million Pieces’ as It Is Hit by Giant Lightning Bolt

TREE explodes ‘into a million pieces’ as it is hit by a giant lightning bolt in New Mexico.

In what is a stunning photograph an incredible scene was caught on camera as a giant lightning bolt struck a tree and blasted it into “a million pieces” in Pecos, New Mexico.

The timing of the photo was perfect as it shows the exact moment the lightning bolt strikes the tree and sets the hillside on fire. The stunning and perfectly timed photo was taken by Phil Garcia on June 8, when he was out with friends on a hiking trip.

He only managed to catch a single shot of the lightning, but his timing was absolutely perfect. Phil aged 28, works in Santa Fe at a ski resort and speaking about his trip said, “We were hiking up in the back trails when we saw one pop off right before that one – so I pulled out my camera.

“The sound – it was wild. We were kind of worried, so we got out of there pretty quick.

“You could feel the energy. It blew the tree into what had to be a million pieces – all that was left was the trunk. It was just smouldering.”

In the UK last year Brits were treated to stunning scenes as in the space of only 24 hours, 50,000 lightning strikes occurred as temperatures rose above 30 degrees. Some compared the scenes to “something out of Harry Potter”.

