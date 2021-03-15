Torrevieja walks resumed

TORREVIEJA town hall has resumed its Ecorutas walks through the Torrevieja and La Mata national park.

Following a brief halt owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the first accompanied route, a fun walk mainly for families, set out last Sunday March 14.

The next, scheduled for Saturday March 27, will introduce the public to the black-winged stilts, avocets, shelducks, flamingos and curlews that live in, or visit, the national park.

There will be live streaming on birdwatching walks so that participants can see close-ups on their phones or tablets without having to risk possible Covid infection by using the telescope.

This will also enable those unable to attend the walk to view the same images as participants.

The walks, which last around four hours and are limited to 30 people, are split into two groups and conducted in English and Spanish.

It is now possible to reserve places on all Eco-rutas which are due to continue until June. This can be done online via the www.turismodetorrevieja.com/ecorutas website or by ringing the Tourist Office in Paseo Vista Alegre on 965 703 433.

