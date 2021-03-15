Spanish MEP Hints Three Countries Could Quit The EU

SPANISH MEP Hints That Three Countries Could Quit The EU soon, the way that the UK has

Hermann Tertsch, the Spanish MEP believes that the “left radicals” in the EU are pushing far too much for an increasingly integrated bloc, a push which he claims can only have one result, that of the smaller countries rebelling against the likes of Germany and France, and eventually leaving, in the way that the UK did.

Mr Tertsch told express.co.uk, “The lefties in the EU are in a hurry because they know Europe is changing. If you see the attitude of the Dutch, Austrians and Finnish, they are slowly but surely adopting a position inside the European Union that is very similar to the position the UK has had in the last 10 years before they quit”.

-- Advertisement --



He continued, “If things don’t change, if the majority doesn’t get a little bit of sense for the real feelings of the people in Europe, I think we will have more exits and not very far in time. We will have more exits and everybody will have to reconsider”.

Adding, “There is no way of bringing to a successful state of equilibrium with the plans they have for a big European state. It won’t happen because the national forces are really growing in an opposite direction”.

Peter Kofod Poulson, Denmark’s MEP, shared The Vox MEP’s sentiment, telling express.co.uk last month that Brexit has left smaller countries in the EU dealing with the “school bullies”, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.

He said, “I think another consequence of Brexit is that smaller countries like Denmark, we are stuck with Germany and France making decisions, very important decisions. And we will just have to follow those decisions and pay for them afterwards”.

He continued, “The situation before Brexit was, if you imagine a schoolyard and you have two big bullies, France and Germany, telling all the small kids what to do. And luckily for the smaller kids like Denmark, we had a big strong friend called Great Britain”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish MEP Hints Three Countries Could Quit The EU”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.