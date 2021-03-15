Spain’s Border With Portugal To Remain Closed Until April 6.

Spain has extended controls at the internal land border with Portugal until April 6 due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19 and in view of the proximity of Holy Week, as published this Monday by the Official State Gazette (BOE).

In accordance with the order of the Ministry of the Interior, only Spanish citizens and their spouse or partner registered in the public registry and those ascendants and descendants who live in their care will be allowed to enter Spanish territory.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that today, Monday 15, Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will remove Portugal from the government’s travel ban ‘red list’ of 33 countries, meaning holidaymakers from the UK returning from Portugal would not have to go into a quarantine hotel.

Portugal, along with Spain, Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus, have all voiced their desire to reopen to British holidaymakers from the middle of May, who can prove they have been vaccinated, or have a negative PCR test.

Spain’s neighbour has said it will authorise the sale of ‘quick Covid tests’ in pharmacies and para pharmacies for at least the next six months as part of its deconfinement strategy, which will begin today.

The kits that will be sold in pharmacies will be “those that take samples from the inner nasal area,” according to the statement published today in the Diario de la República and signed by the Minister of Health, Marta Temido.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see them all. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Border With Portugal To Remain Closed Until April 6”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.