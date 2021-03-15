THE mayor of San Roque has negotiated discounts for workers who need to park in Sotogrande Marina as well as for visitors using local bars and restaurants.

Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix explained that “since May 2020 we have maintained contacts with Sotogrande SA, owner of the 317-space public parking building located in the Ribera del Marlin, as well as with the company that operates these car parks, New Capital”.

These discussions were started because of complaints from residents of San Roque who work around Sotogrande Marina but can’t find parking easily especially in the busy summer months.

-- Advertisement --



Workers will be offered a parking space at a reduced monthly price of €53 whilst visitors using local establishments will be granted a discount if they present their bill at the car park.

The mayor also thanked Sotogrande SA for reducing rents to businesses that have had to either close or cut back on the opening hours.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sotogrande car park prices cut for workers and visitors”.