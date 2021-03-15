Soham Child Killer Ian Huntley Receives Covid Jab in Jail

SOHAM child killer Ian Huntley has reportedly received his first Covid jab in jail.

Convicted child killer Ian Huntley has reportedly received his first coronavirus vaccination in jail. The 47-year-old was jailed in December 2003 after being convicted of the murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, from Soham.

Reportedly he has received his first dose at HMP Frankland, County Durham and received the Oxford/Astra coronavirus vaccine. Although people in the 40 to 50 age bracket are not receiving their vaccinations, it is understood that he was only given the same priority as people outside of jail.

According to the Ministry of Justice he has been vaccinated in accordance with the priority groups and in a statement the Ministry said that, “Prisoners are being vaccinated in line with the priority groups set out by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation – no further, no faster than the general public.”

It appears that Huntley is not the only serial killer to receive the vaccine so far, as it has been claimed that Rose West, a serial killer who along with her husband murdered 10 people has also received the vaccine. According to reports she received the vaccine at HMP New Hall, ahead of prison officers due to the fact that her weight meant she was considered ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’.

