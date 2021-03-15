Slimming pill Iomax is “illegal and dangerous” warns Dutch watchdog after a woman using the product was hospitalised with a brain haemorrhage.

SIDE effect centre Lareb received a serious report of the suspected side effect with the use of Iomax, after the Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) warned against using the pills in 2013.

The authority said the pills are “illegal and contain prohibited substances.”

The woman was taking the medicine for weight loss and after some time started to exhibit strange behaviour, said Lareb.

“She has been admitted to hospital where a brain haemorrhage was diagnosed. This brain haemorrhage may have been caused by increased blood pressure. It is unknown how long she took this weight-loss drug.”

Iomax is an illegal product in the Netherlands, used for weight loss or for extra energy.

It is only available online and there is no information on the composition on the label.

“Lareb had the remaining pills examined by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). This shows that Iomax contains amphetamine-like substances and caffeine. Amphetamines are known to increase blood pressure,” added the Pharmocovigilance Centre, Lareb.

In 2013, the National Poisons Information Centre (NVIC) and NVWA warned about the risks of the product. The side effects reported at the time included palpitations, chest pain, nausea, headache, and agitated behaviour.

