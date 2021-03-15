Samantha Markle Claims Meghan and Harry’s Marriage Will End in Divorce.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S half-sister Samantha has made the outrageous claim that the former Suits star will divorce Prince Harry, in a revealing discussion with TMZ.

“I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counselling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bull-in-a-china-shop, two-year spiel,” she ranted.

“Nothing about any of this has been honest and the damage to the royals has been massive, especially now.

“Maybe he’s already questioning it. He has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe, come on! He’s not 12. He was in the military, he’s got to have a sense of, ‘oh my god, everything you said to me has been a lie’.”

Samantha added: “What man would be happy or comfortable with that? The minute, I believe, he begins dissenting or pulling back from her I think it can get nasty, unless he has a really good lawyer, they have really good counsellors. I don’t know what it’s going to take.”

Samantha, 65, also spoke about Meghan’s relationship with her father Thomas, who recently vowed that he will not stop speaking to the press about his daughter until she and Prince Harry, 36, resume contact with him.

“She would have to apologise,” Samantha said, speaking about what it would take for Meghan and Thomas to patch up their broken relationship. “A public apology, god, I know would be like getting blood from a rock, but she did a lot of public damage with her dishonesty and her manipulation, domination and control.

“I really feel like this thing was so orchestrated that she needs to unravel the damage. She did a lot of damage to a man who gave her an incredible life. So hurtful, so wrong. She would need to make the first mood and you know, parents are always unconditionally loving, but my god she really hurt him.”

