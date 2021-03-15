River Segura gets cleaner each day

DEEP CLEAN: Clearing the Segura riverbed Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

CLEANING operations continue along the course of the River Segura, this time inside Orihuela.

The city’s Environment department is cooperating with the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHJ), responsible for the area’s waterways, and the Water Courts of Orihuela and Callosa.

These governing bodies are also involved because the Callosa, Almoradi and Escorrata irrigation channels converge at this point, together with the river bypass, explained Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

“Floating barriers upstream stop plastics and rubbish from reaching the city centre but a lot of debris – particularly reeds – gets washed downriver whenever there is heavy rain,” he added.

This did not mean that the Segura was free of pollution, but the floating barriers were making an important difference, Aparicio said.

Aparicio also took the opportunity of asking the public to be “considerate” towards the river and to avoid polluting it.


Meanwhile, Orihuela’s Environment department and the CHJ would go on working together to ensure that Segura became cleaner each day, he declared.

