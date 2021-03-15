RECORD-BREAKING weekend for Sierra Nevada Ski Resort in Spain’s Andalucia.

The Andalucian ski resort of Sierra Nevada has had a record-breaking weekend as the ski resort welcomed around 18,000 visitors over Saturday and Sunday. This is the maximum capacity that is currently allowed due to coronavirus restrictions. It is thought that the good weather boosted the number of skiers as the resort had over 75 kilometres of slopes open over the weekend.

The Andalusian resort is managed by Cetursa, and the company reported that both Saturday and Sunday reached full capacity. This meant that the Sierra Nevada resort had a record-breaking weekend.

The resort is open to all Andalucian’s that live in a town that does not have a perimeter closure in place due to the coronavirus. One further restriction is that visitors must have pre-booked their ski pass in advance by the Internet.

The record-breaking weekend saw the first time the resort has reached full capacity since the second and third of January. This previous record was set during the Christmas period and at a time when there were fewer coronavirus restrictions in place.

Skiers on Sunday were able to enjoy 78 slopes that boasted over 75 skiable kilometres. The resort is following all necessary coronavirus restrictions to keep everyone safe.

