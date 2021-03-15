PSG Star Angel Di Maria’s Home And Family In Robbery Incident

PSG Football Star Angel Di Maria’s Home And Family In Robbery Incident



Argentinian football star Angel Di Maria was substituted at half-time of Paris St-Germain’s match with Nantes on Sunday afternoon (March 14), after being told by his manager Mauricio Pochettino that his Paris home had just been the scene of a dramatic robbery, while his family was at home.

Club director Leonardo, was on his mobile as Di Maria left the pitch and the player rushed straight from the Parc Des Princes to his home to check on his family, who, according to Le Parisien via GFFN, were all home at the time of the crime, but miraculously, his wife, Jorgelina, reported not hearing any robbery taking place. -- Advertisement --



It is reported that an upstairs safe was broken into and the contents stolen while the winger was on the pitch playing football, and now a specialised robbery unit has apparently been dispatched in Neuilly-sur-Seine tonight to investigate further and search for clues as to the possible identity of the intruders.

Di Maria was also the victim of a burglary during his time in England with Manchester United, when on January 31, 2015, his house in Prestbury, Cheshire, as the scene of an attempted burglary, which was always mooted as one of his reasons for leaving the club so soon.

It seems that the Argentine was not the only PSG player targeted on Sunday, as news also broke that Marquinhos’ parents were also robbed in their home in Paris, with PSG stars Sergio Rico, Eric Maxim, Thiago Silva, and Choupo Moting, all having been robbery victims during the past 18 months.

