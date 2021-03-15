President Macron Of France Warns Tougher Covid Measures Are On The Way.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned of more Covid-19 measures ‘in the coming days’ amid France’s stubbornly high infection rate and new pressure put on hospitals.

“We will have to take in the days to come, no doubt, new decisions,” Macron said during a summit with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The French president said his officials were working quickly on deploying new measures because the virus is the “master of time.”

He added that any new restrictions must take into account multiple factors, including the protection of the most vulnerable, the education of young people, the health system and the economy.

The incoming Covid curbs follow steady rises in infection rates in France throughout January and February, with Paris now being an area of serious concern.

The president of the Ile-de-France region, which surrounds the French capital, warned on Monday of a “very violent third wave” of infections as the area’s case rate approached 400 per 100,000 people. If the rate in the region hits 400 cases per 100,000 it could be placed into a weekend lockdown, as has happened with Nice and Dunkirk.

Local media have reported that some Covid-19 patients have already been flown, or transported by train, from Paris to the southern region of Occitanie because the capital’s intensive care wards are almost at full capacity due to its high infection rate.

The French government has evacuated hundreds of Covid-19 patients from intensive care units in the Paris region over the past week as hospitals struggled to keep up with a surge in cases.

By transferring the patients, and relieving the pressure on hospitals, officials hope to avoid a new lockdown for the 12 million people in and around the French capital as they race to step up a vaccination drive that has failed to gather traction so far.

