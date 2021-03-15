Portugal and Mauritius Removed From UK Red Travel List But Holidays Still Banned.

Portugal has been removed from England’s travel ban red list meaning people arriving into the UK from there will not need to enter hotel quarantine. It means people will be allowed to travel from the two countries, as well as Madeira and the Azores, to England again, and non-British residents and nationals who were previously allowed to do so will no longer have to quarantine in a hotel but can spend the time at home instead.

Returning travellers will now be able to quarantine at their homes, rather than in a hotel at a personal cost of £1,750 (€2,038).

Portugal was the only European country added to the red list when it came into force on 15 January, in an attempt to prevent passengers carrying the Covid variants originally found in Brazil and South Africa into the UK.

The changes for Portuguese arrivals into the UK come into force at 4 am on Friday. The move may boost hopes Brit sun-seekers may be able to go abroad for a break this year. Under Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown, foreign travel will be allowed no earlier than May 17.

Scientists advising the government are wary of letting the variants spread, over fears they are more infectious but have said vaccines are still effective against them.

However, Ethiopia, Oman, Somalia and Qatar have been added to the red list to “protect the country against new variants of Covid-19”, the Department for Transport said. It comes as Turkey announced British holidaymakers will be welcomed this summer without the need for proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test result.

Tourism minister Mehmet Ersoy said the country is “looking forward to welcoming British tourists with open arms”. He said: “We have world-class border processes in place for ensuring travel will be low-risk throughout Turkey.”

