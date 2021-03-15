Poll shows tell-all interview ‘hasn’t done Meghan and Harry any favours’.

MORE people than not now have a negative view of Prince Harry, while public opinion of other senior royals largely remains unchanged, a survey by YouGov shows.

The couple didn’t pull their punches when interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, an interview viewed by more than 50 million people.

They made allegations of racist attitudes from members of the royal family and press, and revealed Meghan’s struggles with her mental health.

But the latest YouGov data shows it hasn’t endeared to the British public.

While their popularity ratings saw a small uplift ahead of the interview, they have since declined again and are now at their lowest ever level.

The data shows that 45 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively – a drop of 15 points from March 2, and marks the first time attitudes have been negative rather than positive towards the prince.

Meghan’s scores have also fallen considerably. Only three in ten people (31 per cent) have a positive opinion of her, while a majority of 58 per cent view her negatively.

This means she has a net rating of -27, down from -14 just over a week ago, according to YouGov.

Despite Britons being split on whether the Royal Family has treated Harry and Meghan fairly, the data suggests the row has not damaged the popularity of other royals.

The only noticeable shift since the interview is in how Britons regard Prince Charles.

Two in five people (42 per cent) now have a negative opinion of him – up from 36 per cent on March 2. The share of the public who view him favourably has dropped from 57 per cent to 49 per cent.

The other royals’ popularity remains unchanged. Britons continue to be most fond of the Queen, with four in five people (80 per cent) liking her, and only 14 per cent having a negative opinion of her.

Prince William and his wife Kate are also very popular, with about three quarters of Britons giving them favourable reviews.

