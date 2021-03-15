Police probe Covid outbreak at care home with five deaths confirmed.

FIVE deaths have now been reported at a care home in Sidford, East Devon, which are all believed to be related to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Devon & Cornwall Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the outbreak at Holmesley Care Home.

A significant number of residents and staff have tested positive and there have now been five Covid-related fatalities – all residents – since Sunday, March 6.

Ten residents and one member of staff are being treated for Covid at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital.

While staff are self-isolating, agency staff have been brought in to care for the residents who remain at the home.

The police investigation was launched following concerns about the outbreak.

As part of their enquiries, officers are speaking to staff and conducted a search of the home. Post-mortems have been conducted on three of the deceased residents.

The investigation is currently being led by Devon & Cornwall Police in partnership with a multi-agency safeguarding response in order to maintain safeguarding of those residents in the home.

North East and West Devon commander Chief Superintendent Dan Evans, said: “I’ve no doubt there will be concern in the community regarding this incident and we are doing everything possible to help those bereaved families, while also working with partners to communicate to those with relatives remaining within the home.

“This is a complex investigation involving ourselves and multi-agency partners with safeguarding of residents at its core.

“There is significant work underway to understand the current situation and progress the investigation as quickly as possible, while maintaining the safety of care home residents, staff, police officers and partner agency staff.”

