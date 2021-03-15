Pippa Middleton gives birth to a baby girl.

THE Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have welcomed their second child – a baby girl, Grace Elizabeth Jane.

The new arrival was born at around 4.22am this morning, Monday, March 15, and weighed 6lbs 7oz.

A source told Hello! that “mother and baby are doing well”, adding “she’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed”.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier in the month, Pippa’s mum Carole Middleton revealed the couple’s two-year-old Arthur will soon have a little brother or sister – the fifth grandchild for Pippa’s parents, and another cousin for Prince William and Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Pippa meanwhile kept relatively quiet during her second pregnancy and was only spotted out and few times, walking in her neighbourhood where she and husband own a £17 million west London mansion.

Pippa, 37, and James were wed in an extravagant ceremony in 2017, but had actually met for the first time in 2006 when they crossed paths on the Caribbean island of St Barts.

