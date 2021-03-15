One arrested for mowing down couple following engagement party

GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a man in Borox, Toledo, for allegedly running over a couple last summer in El Alamo, Madrid, following an engagement party.

The events took place in late July following a party involving two gypsy clans. Following a disagreement between them, there was a huge fight, according to the local council.

The two families met in a restaurant for a proposal and engagement party. Witnesses claim to have heard laughter, and then suddenly hearing bangs and a woman shouting “they’ve run over my son…”

Apparently, the fight broke out simply because of an argument about who was going to play the music at the event, although there were prior problems between the families.

Hours later, at around 8am, the bodies of Antonio, 28, and Jessie, 27, were found as a result of the intentional hit-and-run. An 18-year-old was also found seriously injured.

The two clans lived in gypsy encampments in Navalcarnero and Vallecas.

The couple who died were attempting to escape from the fight, where witnesses say they tried to help restore peace. The injured woman was their friend.

The detainee, 40, is the cousin of the groom and the driver of a BMW which killed the victim’s and was later found hidden in a lorry. Two other people, who have been identified by the Guardia Civil, are suspected to have been in the car at the time.

More than 100 people had come to the party to celebrate the engagement which until 10.30pm went smoothly. It appears that everyone involved in the fight were members of the groom’s family.

When the male victim tried to stop the fight, he was attacked and left with his wife. They got in the car, which was surrounded, and when he tried to pull away, he hit a child which led to them being chased. While fleeing, they crashed and got out of the car and tried to escape on foot, but they were found and run down.

The woman’s body was found first, as well as her injured friend, and her husband’s body was found later.

