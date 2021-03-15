No tourists so no money to buy feed for Mijas Donkeys

THE Donkey Movement Project association has made a new donation of feed for the Mijas Pueblo donkey taxis.

Councillor for Transport and Mobility, Nicolás Cruz said, “We are very grateful for the collaboration that the Mijas Donkey Movement Project has been carrying out, an association that is very involved with the care and feeding of our taxi donkeys, who once again receive a donation of 3,500 kilos of feed.”

This is the third time that the association has donated feed for the donkeys as the lack of tourism has meant that there is very little work for them and whilst this allows the animals to rest, without business, their owners are finding it difficult to feed and look after them.

The Council has also assisted in feeding the donkeys alongside a number of different animal care associations.

In the meantime, the Council is using this period without tourists to improve the conditions of the donkeys, with the objective of creating new rules concerning their wellbeing including regular health checks, re-shoeing and the building of new stables.

