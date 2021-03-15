Nissan Unveils Colours Designed for the New Electric Age.

MARKING the rise of a new dawn in Nissan electric vehicle design, Nissan unveils a rich palette of ten exterior colours for Ariya, inspired by its powerful spirit of innovation and the thrill of the future.

Driven by the desire to bring the worlds of electric mobility and design together with a spark, the diverse hues reflect the technological feel of Ariya’s futuristic, electrified design.

The vivid paint palette defines the visual identity for Ariya, inspired by the next-level electric powertrain, state-of-the-art connectivity and advanced driving assistance features.

With four monotone and six two-tone options, the paint portfolio was crafted to elevate Ariya’s premium look and feel. Best of all, these stunning hues are applied by a highly advanced, environmentally sustainable paint production technology that reduces carbon dioxide output by 25 per cent – substantially reducing the environmental impact of this zero-emissions vehicle.

The new Ariya gave the expert colour design teams an opportunity to craft an all-new identity for Nissan electric mobility.

The design team has sought to represent the essence of Ariya’s power, technology and sense of serenity with two unprecedented colours. Named Akatsuki Copper and Aurora Green, these captivating paints were developed especially for the all-electric coupé crossover.

“The ingenuity the Nissan Ariya represents inspired us to adopt an entirely new mindset for colour design,” said Lesley Busby, Colour Manager at Nissan Design Europe.

“Ariya is the culmination of Nissan’s electric mobility expertise and a strong statement of intent for the future of EV design. We therefore worked hard to introduce a truly futuristic and technology-driven design language for the colours, analysing them in detail to create the perfect match for Ariya’s innovative personality,” Lesley Busby continued.

Inspired by the Japanese phrase for ‘dawn’, Akatsuki Copper‘s striking appearance mimics the brilliance of a sunrise, reflecting the beginning of Nissan’s new brand identity. Its metallic sparkle is enhanced to evoke the conductivity of copper wires, honouring the model’s advanced EV technology.

Aurora Green takes its name from the beautiful ‘Northern Lights’ phenomenon, aurora borealis, commonly seen in the arctic. A sophisticated blend of different tones means the colour may appear green or purple depending on the angle that it is viewed, creating a sense of wonder and intrigue.

