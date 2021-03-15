News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Glory be! CREVILLENT’S “La Gloria” illegal rubbish dump close to neighbouring Albatera has been cleared of its accumulated furniture, rubble and rubbish. The town hall reminded residents that hard-to-dispose-of rubbish could be collected free on Mondays and Thursday after ringing 966 680 610 or 900 121 879.

Lower bills TORREVIEJA town hall is spending €39,975 on renewing lighting in all interior streets at Torrevieja’s Casa Grande business park. Substituting the existing streetlights should take approximately four months, according to the Urban Services department, and the new LED models will eventually pay for themselves by reducing power bills.

Summer fears TABARCA ISLAND’S Municipal Committee will create four working subgroups to study moorings, the lighthouse, street-cleaning service and tourism policies. All committee members agreed that it was essential to avoid saturation in the summer, and control the number of pleasure craft whose anchors damage marine flora and fauna.

Bus passes SANTA POLA’S Ciudadanos party asked the town hall for a Budget allocation to cover transport for students going on to higher education. It was essential to guarantee that young residents did have to halt their studies because of difficulties in reaching their place of study, a spokesperson said.

No change SPAIN’S Supreme Court rejected an appeal by four firms hoping to declassify 800 hectares of Sierra Escalona for construction and intensive agriculture. The land which affects parts of Torremendo (Orihuela), Lomas de Campoamor and Pilar de la Horada must remain a protected area, the Supreme Court judges ruled.

Tax break ELCHE’S Local Government Board gave the go-ahead to the city hall decision to allocate €1 million to finance rebates of up to €150 on IBI rates bills. Householders have until May 31 to make an application via the city hall website or the OMAC citizens’ attention offices.

