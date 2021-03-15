NETHERLANDS Could Be Next Member State To Leave The EU



The European Union has been warned that soon it could be the turn of The Netherlands to quit the bloc, as the country heads to the polls next week, with right now, a poll of 4,500 by Peil.nl. showed Mark Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy currently holding a seven-point lead over Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom.

Mr Wilders is a staunch opponent of Brussels, and when Brexit happened, he stated that should he win the next election then he would give the people of the Netherlands the opportunity to vote for their own freedom from the EU, saying, “the British liberation from the European Union is a huge leap. Now it is our turn”.

-- Advertisement --



He also celebrated the Brexit victory, writing on his personal website in 2016, “We want to be in charge of our own country, our own money, our own borders, and our own immigration policy. If I become Prime Minister, there will be a referendum in the Netherlands on leaving the European Union as well. Let the Dutch people decide”.

There is currently a bitter internal row taking place within the European Union, with Brussels being blamed by member states for the slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccination program in many states who are struggling to get supplies, and in some cases, nations such as the Czech Republic and Hungary have begged other countries for jabs.

The situation has only become more inflamed when politicians from those countries look at what is happening in Britain, where the vaccine rollout has so far been a huge success, with current figures of 31.2 people vaccinated per 100 head of population, while the EU lags way behind with just 7.6 jabs per 100 citizens, as reported by express.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Netherlands Could Be Next To Leave The EU”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page