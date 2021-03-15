Murcia Set To Be Reloaded With American Punk Rock.

MORE than five hours of nostalgic punk rock hits from America is ready to hit Murcia’s Beat Club Garage on Friday, June 11, as some amazing tribute acts perform some of the ultimate classics.

Tribute bands for Nirvana, Green Day, Pearl Jam, The Offspring and Foo Fighters have lined up some of the very best songs for you to headbang to and rock all night for just €12 – €15. Five bands for five hours starting at 10pm.

The exceptional tributes to Nirvana by Neverminders, Green Day by Suburbia, Pearl Jam by Better Men, The Offspring by Smash and Foo Fighters by Black Limos. To purchase your ticket – visit www.compralaentrada.com – just search American Punk Rock.

