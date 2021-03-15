Migrant Boats Intercepted In Spain’s Costa Blanca

TWO migrant boats intercepted within 24 hours in Spain’s Costa Blanca

Fourteen migrants who arrived aboard a dinghy to the coast of Pilar de la Horadada on Spain’s Costa Blanca in the early hours of Monday morning, March 15 were intercepted and transferred to the port of Alicante by the Red Cross. According to the charity, the migrants are all men and believed to be from Algeria; they appeared to be in good health when they arrived and will undergo PCR testing and medical checks.

The small boat was spotted by the Comprehensive External Surveillance Service (SIVE) of the Guardia Civil at around 1:30am while it was still several miles off the Alicante Coast, at the Costa de Conde in Pilar de la Horadada.

It is the second migrant boat to arrive in the Alicante province in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, Salvamento Maritimo intercepted another dinghy carrying fourteen Algerian men in Benidorm.

Elsewhere, Guardia Civil officers in Almería surprised eight illegal immigrants on Friday, March 12, all of them young and from Algeria, when they were intercepted walking through the Almeria countryside on the way to the municipality of San José.

Hours before, Rubén Pulido, the expert on immigration policies, had revealed on his official Twitter profile that a fast boat was found on the coast of that town with its engines intact, with the occupants quickly fleeing inland as soon as they touched Spanish soil, to escape the controls of the state security forces.

