Met Officer On Sarah Everard Investigation Facing Probe After ‘Sending Inappropriate Graphic’.

A Met Police Officer who was guarding the area where Sarah Everard’s remains were found is facing an investigation after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages about her kidnap and murder.

The graphic was allegedly shared via social media by a probationary MPS police constable with some colleagues. It was reported by a number of these officers who were concerned by its content and the officer has been removed from a public-facing role.

The Met has voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident.

The Met said tonight: “On Friday 12 March, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was made aware of an inappropriate graphic that was allegedly shared via social media by a probationary MPS police constable with some colleagues. The sharing of the graphic was reported by a number of these officers who were concerned by its content.

Given the context of the officer’s duties at the time, a voluntary referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to this matter. The PC had been deployed as a cordon officer supporting the search operation in Kent in relation to the murder of Sarah Everard. The officer has been removed from these duties and placed in a non-public facing role while enquiries continue.”

“The graphic does not contain photographic images, no images of Sarah, nor any other material obtained from or related to the investigation into Sarah’s murder. Sarah’s family have been made aware of the incident.”

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: “The MPS expects its officers to behave professionally at all times and this includes how they use social media. I take allegations that any officer or officers have failed to observe these standards very seriously and have referred this matter to the IOPC.”

Police carried on with the search today in a new area in Sandwich, Kent – around 30 miles from where Sarah’s body was found. Officers cordoned off a Co-op car park and a pathway close to woodland as part of the investigation.

