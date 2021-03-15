Mayor of Torremolinos is furious that town still remains in Level 3

FOR the second week running, the mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, has complained about the refusal by the Junta de Andalucia to recognise that the municipality is safe.

According to him, “it is essential that we are allowed to extend business hours, since our businessmen are demonstrating an impeccable responsibility,” as for the second consecutive week, Torremolinos has the lowest accumulated incidence data on the Costa del Sol.

He added in his denunciation of the Junta that “the infection rate in the municipality is 43.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. It is a piece of information that any municipality aspires to, and yet the Board ignores the requests of the municipal government and local businessmen to extend business hours, further delving into the crisis that the sector is experiencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic“.

“The decision of the Board does not make sense neither from the health nor the economic point of view, with an incidence that is half that of Malaga. This municipality bordering Torremolinos can open its shops, bars and restaurants until 9.30 pm and we cannot, being a few minutes away and without perimeter mobility limitations” stressed the mayor.

The reason for this apparently strange state of affairs is the Junta de Andalucia makes its decisions based on health districts and Malaga City falls into one which allows it to be classed in Level 2 whilst Torremolinos sits in a different health district so remains in Level 3 due to higher incidences of infection in neighbouring municipalities.

