Manchester Police Arrest Three Men For ‘Unacceptable Damage’ To George Floyd Mural

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed that three men were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 14) on suspicion of criminal damage by defacing the portrait of George Floyd that was painted by the street artist Akse in Stevenson Square, in Manchester city centre.

The police received a call at around 1.30am from a person reporting seeing damage being done to the mural, and on responding to the scene, and establishing that it had been defaced, the officers made enquiries and discovered three men nearby, who were subsequently arrested and remanded in custody for questioning.

Denise Pye, the Chief Inspector of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said, “This kind of criminal damage is totally unacceptable and will absolutely not be tolerated. I understand incidents like this will cause frustration across the district as this behaviour does not reflect our brilliantly diverse and inclusive communities”.

She added, “Thankfully officers swiftly attended, and following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis, were able to arrest three people in connection with the incident. I would encourage any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch”.

According to the BBC, this is the third time that the mural has been vandalised, in July last year and then last month, and on each occasion, the intention was racially motivated, but a GMP spokesperson told Sky News that this latest attack was not, and that enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive behind the damage to the artwork.


