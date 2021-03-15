Man faces life in prison for stabbing to death old school friend

Man faces life in prison for stabbing to death an old school friend at his home in Birmingham.

MARK Masefield appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today, March 15, where he admitted killing Marie Gladders – who he’d known since their school days – in Stockland Green last November.

Marie, 51, from Chelmsley Wood, was found at Masefield’s home on the evening of November 12. A post mortem examination revealed she’d been stabbed several times.

Masefield, aged 53, was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to murder and will be sentenced on March 31.

Detective Inspector Stuart Mobberley, from Birmingham Police’s homicide team, said: “Masefield is a man with a long history of violence. What happened to Marie was truly shocking and my thoughts remain with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I hope they can take some comfort from the fact he will now spend many years in prison for what he did.”


