Man Dies In Tragic Skydiving Incident At The Australian Skydiving Championships.

A 30-YEAR-OLD man tragically plunged to his death after his parachute reportedly failed to deploy properly during a skydiving competition in Jurien Bay, WA Police confirmed on March 14.

The man involved was reportedly an experienced skydiver, who was a foreign national visiting WA, The West Australian reports.

“Between 1pm and 2.30pm, the man jumped from an aircraft and it is believed his parachutes failed to deploy correctly and he fell to the ground,” police said.

“The man received critical injuries and sadly died at the scene.”

The tragic incident is under investigation.

Dandaragan Shire president Leslee Holmes said the tragedy had devastated the coastal town.

“The (man) who unfortunately who lost his life was a veteran of skydiving, 6,000 jumps,” she said. “The first responders, and the (people) who had to witness this, it must be absolutely chilling.



“For the town of Jurien Bay and the Shire of Dandaragan, this is our premium business, we attract so many people to the town.” She added the victim was a foreign national who was using his own equipment. The Virtual Australian Skydiving Championships was taking place in Jurien Bay over the weekend. The event is hosted by the Australian Parachute Federation who judged the entrants remotely this year. “Due to travel restrictions across Australia, the 2021 Australian Skydiving Championships will be held across multiple drop zones all over the country,” the website said. “No competition experience is needed to participate, and there are disciplines suitable for A licence and above, so we hope that this competition will be the biggest one we’ve seen, due to the flexibility of being able to compete in each state.”

