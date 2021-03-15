A 28-YEAR-OLD man has died and his parents were injured in a fire in their home in Osuna, Sevilla.

The cause of the fire is unknown, although it is suspected that it could have started due to a heater.

-- Advertisement --



The blaze was reported at 1.39am, when residents in Calle Mancilla alerted the 112 Emergency Services of a fire on the first floor of a building. They were concerned that there were people trapped inside who could not get out.

Guardia Civil, Local Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) rushed to the scene, as well as firemen from Osuna and Estepa fire stations.

Three people were pulled from the building by the emergency services, one of them dead and two other wounded: one seriously and the other only slightly.

Both were taken to the hospital in Osuna.

The deceased was 28 years old, and his father, 58, is in a serious condition, while his mother is reported to be out of danger.

The Fire Brigade reported that the fire was extinguished and the smoke extraction work was carried out in the house.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man dies and parents injured in house fire in Sevilla”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.