Mallorca Bars And Restaurants Allowed 30 Per Cent Capacity Inside From Today, Monday 15

Mallorca bars and restaurants across the island will be allowed to open their interiors from today, March 15, with a capacity of 30 percent of the capacity, as announced by the Balearic government this morning, as a part of the scaling back of the Covid restrictions which started last Tuesday when bars and restaurants were allowed to open their terraces.

This new ruling will allow tables for up to a total of four people from up to two coexistence centres to be set up in these spaces, while the establishment’s terraces meanwhile, must maintain the use of up to 50 percent of the capacity. Tables of up to four people from up to two coexistence nuclei will be allowed.

The closing hours of both the bars and the restaurants, from today,  Monday 15, remains at 5pm every day of the week.

On the other islands that make up the Balearics, Formentera will follow the same rules as Mallorca, the interior spaces can be opened, with a maximum capacity of 30 per cent capacity, and tables for up to four people, with up to two coexistence centers. The interior closing time is 5pm.

The smallest of the Pitiusas will be able to open terraces at 50 percent of their capacity, with tables for up to six people, with up to two coexistence nuclei, and the closing hours of the outdoor spaces of bars and restaurants are extended in Formentera until 6pm.

Ibiza, still at a level three alert, will be able to reopen its terraces from March 15 until 5 pm, with a 50 percent capacity. Tables may be for up to four people, up to two coexistence nuclei, but the interiors of both the bars and restaurants must remain closed.

Finally, Menorca will be able to open interiors with a capacity of 50 per cent and exteriors with 100 per cent capacity. Indoors, Menorcans will be able to sit at tables for up to four people, with up to two coexistence centers. The closing of these spaces will be at 5pm.


On terraces in Menorca, tables for up to a total of six people can be set up, with up to two coexistence centers. The closing of these spaces must be at 10pm, except for Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of holidays when they must close at 6pm.

Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

