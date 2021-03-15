Mallorca Bars And Restaurants Allowed 30 Per Cent Capacity Inside From Today, Monday 15

The closing hours of both the bars and the restaurants, from today, Monday 15, remains at 5pm every day of the week.

On the other islands that make up the Balearics, Formentera will follow the same rules as Mallorca, the interior spaces can be opened, with a maximum capacity of 30 per cent capacity, and tables for up to four people, with up to two coexistence centers. The interior closing time is 5pm.

The smallest of the Pitiusas will be able to open terraces at 50 percent of their capacity, with tables for up to six people, with up to two coexistence nuclei, and the closing hours of the outdoor spaces of bars and restaurants are extended in Formentera until 6pm.

Ibiza, still at a level three alert, will be able to reopen its terraces from March 15 until 5 pm, with a 50 percent capacity. Tables may be for up to four people, up to two coexistence nuclei, but the interiors of both the bars and restaurants must remain closed.

Finally, Menorca will be able to open interiors with a capacity of 50 per cent and exteriors with 100 per cent capacity. Indoors, Menorcans will be able to sit at tables for up to four people, with up to two coexistence centers. The closing of these spaces will be at 5pm.

On terraces in Menorca, tables for up to a total of six people can be set up, with up to two coexistence centers. The closing of these spaces must be at 10pm, except for Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of holidays when they must close at 6pm.

