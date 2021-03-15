Málaga Couple Arrested After Kidnap Of Swedish Man

MÁLAGA Couple Arrested After Kidnapping A Young Swedish Man



The Málaga National Police arrested a couple of yesterday, Sunday 14, for allegedly kidnapping a young Swedish man who they met on the street and invited him to their home with the excuse of going to a party.

The two people arrested, a 26-year-old Moroccan man and a 27-year-old Spanish woman, allegedly beat the victim, who was found by investigating officers with a bloody head and a leg wound, and according to investigations, the alleged assailants also called the youth’s family to demand payment of 3,000 euros for the release of their relative.

It was only with the help of neighbours that the incident was uncovered, when the emergency service CIMACC- 091 received a call at around 4am alerting them to the sound of cries for help coming from an adjacent property, in a building near Victoria street, and police patrols were deployed to check it out.

The front door of the building was opened by a young woman, who tried to act as though nothing was wrong, but then the officers heard screams from one of the rooms, immediately entering the apartment and followed a trail of blood that led to one of the rooms, where they discovered a young Swedish man with a bloody head and a wound on his leg and, next to him, a second person, of Arab origin, who was holding him.

The subsequent investigation conducted by the homicide group of Málaga Provincial Police Station concluded that the couple had tried to extort money from the youth and his family, after beating him to make him comply. The two persons were arrested and charged on suspicion of kidnap with violence and will face a judge in court, while their victim is still in the hospital recovering, as reported by cadenaser.com.

