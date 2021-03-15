Loose Women Star Christine Lampard Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Frank And Shares Special Name.

Loose Women star Christine Lampard has announced she has given birth to her second child with her husband, former Chelsea manager husband Frank Lampard.

Christine and Frank have named their baby boy Frederick George Lampard. The new mum-of-two announced the happy news as she shared a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn son on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: “Let us introduce you to our newest addition. ..Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard”.

Unsurprisingly, the telly star’s sweet social media post was inundated with messages from her famous pals and fans. here are just a few;

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby wrote: “Awww congratulations you beautiful mamma… huge love from all of us… can’t wait to meet little Freddie.”

While former Eastenders actress Tamzin Outhwaite added: “oh my gosh… this is wonderful news … congratulations” alongside a red heart emoji.

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray gushed: “Oh my! Wonderful news. Congratulations to you all xx

Actress Michelle Keegan said: “Amazing news. Congratulations Christine to you and your family xxx”

The couple are already parents to daughter Patricia, two. And Frank has daughters Luna, 15, and 13-year-old Isla from his relationship with Elen Rivas. Christine was flooded with messages of congratulations from celebrity friends and fans in the comments of her announcement post.

Christine, who was reportedly heartbroken as her husband Frank lost his Chelsea manager role, hasn’t posted much on her social media since announcing her pregnancy.

But, she did share a stunning photo of herself (below) cradling her bump while wearing a red knitted jumper with the word ‘love’ on after appearing on Loose Women.

As she posted the gorgeous image, Christine wrote in the caption: “Thank you @loosewomen for the catch-up today! feeling the love in my @sarahalexandraboutique_ jumper” next to a red heart emoji.

