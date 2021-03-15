Jet2holidays Boost Summer 2021 Capacity To Mediterranean Destinations After Massive Increase In Demand.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced a boost in capacity to a host of Mediterranean destinations, Spain included, for summer 2021 as it reports an increase in demand for this year.

More flights and holidays to Mainland Spain, (Alicante, Malaga) Canary Islands, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus have been put on sale from Belfast, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle.

The increase in capacity represents more than 50,000 additional seats which the company said was in “direct response to demand for holidays in countries and destinations that have said they will welcome holidaymakers from the UK this summer”.

Package holiday tour operator arm Jet2holidays said it has seen “demand continuing” since an initial 1,000% spike in bookings after the prime minister’s roadmap announcement on February 22 as well as further spikes of bookings to both Cyprus and Greece last week.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The number of customers booking flights and package holidays with us to the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus tells us that many people want nothing more than to get away this summer.

“This demand is there, and as ever we are quick to respond to what our customers are telling us, making sure we take them from our rainy islands to their favourite holiday choices. Throughout the pandemic, we have done absolutely everything to look after our valued customers and independent travel agent partners, and we have always said that the sun will shine for them once again.

“We know that our destinations are keen to welcome holidaymakers from the UK, and the UK government has shown that there is a clear ambition to reopen international travel in the coming months. We look forward to more detail in due course and will be ready to take our customers on their well-deserved holidays when travel reopens.”

The full list of additional flights and holidays on sale from today include:

Mainland Spain: additional services to Malaga in September and October.

Canary Islands: thousands of additional seats to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura between the end of June and early November.

Turkey: thousands of additional seats to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman between the end of June and late October.

Greece: thousands of additional seats to Corfu, Crete (Chania), Crete (Heraklion), Skiathos, Kos, Rhodes and Halkidiki from July until early November.

Cyprus: additional services to Paphos in October.

Portugal: additional services to Faro in September and October.

Spain’s Tourism Minister Says Vaccine Passports ‘Could Start in May’

Minister Reyes Maroto said the country could begin using the vaccine passport in May, when the international tourism fair FITUR is due to take place in Madrid.

She said: “We could be in a position to start implementing the digital passport (when FITUR starts on May 19).” The news comes days after Reyes Maroto outlined plans for a vaccine passport pilot which could pave the way for millions of Brits to holiday in the country.

Maroto said Spain was eager to be a pioneer in introducing the immunity passports and confirmed her ministry was actively pursuing the idea.

