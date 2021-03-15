Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Daughter Becomes Second Youngest Grammy Winner.

AT nine years old, Blue Ivy becomes the second-youngest award-winner in Grammy history after Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter took home a Grammy in the Best Music Video category for her feature on Beyoncé’s song Brown Skin Girl on Sunday, March 14.

Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters was the youngest to take home a Grammy when she was credited for the O Brother, Where Art Thou soundtrack in 2001. She was just eight years old.

Brown Skin Girl went up against Life Is Good by Future And Drake, Lockdown by Anderson Paak, and Woodkid’s Goliath, as well as Harry Styles’ single Adore You.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Recording Academy’s official account wrote: “Congrats Best Music Video winner – ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo Sparkles #GRAMMYs.”

The track was part of Beyonce’s Lion King album, The Gift, and even includes a verse by Blue, who appears in the video alongside her famous mum – in a song she made with SAINt JHN and WizKid.

The Grammy isn’t the only historic feat for Blue Ivy’s emerging music career. When she was only a few weeks old, she became the youngest to be credited on a Billboard Hot 100 single when she was featured on Hov’s “Glory (B.I.C.)” single.

