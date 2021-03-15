AS part of its fight against Covid-19 infection which hit the municipality quite hard in recent months, the Estepona Council is installing non-contact pushbuttons at selected traffic lights.

Instead of having to touch the button to allow the traffic lights to turn to red, pedestrians need only wave their hand in front of an infra-red detection device and the countdown to crossing will begin.

This is believed to be the first installation of its type on the Costa del Sol and each device is installed 90 centimetres above the pavement in order to comply with regulations aimed at assisting those with disabilities.

-- Advertisement --



Two of the 96 devices fitted at 23 traffic light points have been adapted so that blind people can activate them with the use of a remote control provided by the ONCE Foundation and the Council plans to increase the number of similar points throughout the municipality.

Estepona Councillor, Blas Ruzafa, explained that these devices reduce the exposure of pedestrians to viruses and bacteria that could be found on the surface of the pushbuttons, thus avoiding possible contagion by Covid-19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Infra-red detection devices at traffic lights make it safer for pedestrians”.