Human skeletons from the Middle Ages found during archaeological work

ELEVEN human skeletons from the Middle Ages have been found under a pool at the Castle in Berga, Cataluña.

An archaeological dig has uncovered the human skeletons in a place where there was formerly a burial space in the old Santa Eulalia church.

The discovery was made during the removal of glass from a pool that had been made at the castle when in the mid-20th century it housed the Meson del Castillo hotel.

Previously unseen remains of the church and a well have also been found during the works which were organised by Bergueda County Council.

The aim is to restore the area to its Medieval appearance and take away the changes which have been made over the years.

There may be more skeletons and according to experts, they would have been buried in the sacred space next to the church in the 16th century approximately, when it was the parish of Berga. Archaeologists have also documented two more bodies under the area of the barracks from the Carlist wars.

They have also discovered where a ramp and access step to the church were located which were added when it was used for housing for the troops.

Among the actions carried out, the Gernika tree that was planted at the castle in 1992 has also been moved. It was a gift from the Basque delegation in the capital of Bergueda to symbolize the twinning between the two cities. The tree has been taken to a nursery to be cared for and will be planted again in a location yet to be determined.

Berga Castle is a Cultural Asset of National Interest (BCIN).

