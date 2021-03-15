Honduran fugitive wanted for ordering hit on lover’s wife arrested in Spain

A WOMAN wanted in Honduras for hiring hitmen to kill her lover’s wife has been arrested by National Police in Bolaños de Calatrava (Ciudad Real).

She allegedly paid two people to kidnap and murder a woman, the wife of the man with whom was involved romantically in November 2019.

The victim, the owner of a hotel in La Esperanza, Honduras, was kidnapped by the detainee and two other people.

There was an International Arrest Warrant against her issued by the Honduran authorities and she had been constantly changing her place of residence to flee from justice.

She was located in a town in Ciudad Real, central Spain where she lived in hiding with a friend.

The investigations began at the end of February, when officers learned that the Honduran authorities had requested the arrest, for extradition purposes, of the woman charged with murder.

During the investigation, the National Police found different addresses for her in Zaragoza, the Basque Country and Ciudad Real until she was finally arrested despite the fact that those closest to her claimed not to know her, hindering police inquiries.

