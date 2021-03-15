Health staff threatened as man with SIX knives demands medication.

IN three separate incidents “in quick succession”, a man was assaulted through his car window, health staff were threatened to hand over medication and staff inside the patient’s waiting room were confronted with knives at a medical centre in Stockport.

Michael Brannigan, 50, of Perry Mead, has been charged with four counts of possession of an offensive weapon, robbery, criminal damage, assault by beating affray.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before Tameside Magistrates Court later today, Monday, March 15.

The terrifying incident occurred around midday on Friday, March 12, when police received several reports concerning an aggressive man at a Woodley Health Centre.

Alvanley Practice tweeted: “On Friday lunchtime Woodley Health Centre was subject to a horrific attack by a man with six knives. As you can imagine, all three practices and staff were terrified.

“This is our safe place. The place that you come when you need help. We all feel shaken that this kind of thing could have happened in Woodley. You will be pleased to know nobody was hurt.”

The health centres opened as normal the following day, but the practice said it is looking at ways to “feel more secure in our workplace” and “how to react when someone is verbally abusive to us on the telephone or face-to-face.”

“We usually feel love and respect from our patients and community, but this will make us act differently to keep our practice family safe,” added that practice.

