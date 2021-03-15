Hairdressers Reopen And Primary Pupils Return To Schools In Wales But Beauty Salons Remain Shut Until April 12.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he believed hairdressing businesses had ‘gone through everything that is needed in order to operate and open ‘safely’. Hairdressers and barbers in Wales reopened today, Monday, March 15, for the first time in 2021 as coronavirus restrictions were eased for the sector.

The change marks the first lifting of rules for close contact services since Wales entered lockdown on December 20, with businesses like nail parlours and beauty salons expected to remain shut until at least April 12.

Welsh Government regulations say that hairdressers can only serve customers with an appointment and that their services will be restricted to haircuts only. -- Advertisement --

Welsh Schools Reopen

Monday will also see primary school pupils return to classrooms for the first time this year, joining those in foundation years who returned last month, while face-to-face teaching will also resume for learners in years 11 and 13.

Teachers can also invite learners in years 10 and 12 back to school in order to support their learning, while all other years will be allowed to “check-in” with teachers on a limited number of days before a full school return from April 12.



Hair salons in Wales will be allowed to reopen from March 15, but beauty salons must wait until April 12.

When asked why hair salons were being allowed to reopen but beauty was not, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford told Wales Online, “We are…trying to follow the pattern as we did last year because that pattern was successful. This is exactly what we did last year, we opened hairdressers and barbers first and then had a couple of weeks to make sure that that was going well and we were not seeing the virus back in circulation. Then other close contact services will able to resume from the 12th of April providing these first steps go well.”

This will come as a blow for beauty business owners in Wales, most of whom were very much expecting to be treated equally to their hair counterparts this time around.

Commenting on the decision, Richard Lambert, chief executive of the NHBF, said “We are baffled by the decision to phase the reopening of our whole sector. There seems to be no clear explanation or evidence for delaying the beauty sector reopening. It’s like allowing bookshops to re-open but keeping the non-fiction section closed.”

“These businesses are literally on the brink. We know that financial support from the Welsh Government, whilst welcome, is just not meeting the fixed costs businesses have going out each month. We have lost 10% of the industry already, with more to follow unless we can get doors open and money coming in. If the Welsh Government is adamant that this is not yet possible, then they must ensure that financial support gets through to these businesses in dire need before more go under.”

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see them all.https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hairdressers Reopen And Primary Pupils Return To Schools In Wales But Beauty Salons Remain Shut”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.