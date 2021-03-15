Gibraltar (won’t be) Calling this year due to Covid-19

IT has already been decided that the annual Gibraltar Calling music festival will not be held this year due to fears over the pandemic and possible difficulty in attracting big foreign acts.

Instead, to coincide with Gibraltar National Week there will be a series of special events, one of which will be the Friday Night Live Special Edition organised by local musicians Dion Mifsud and Nolan Frendo in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

During the lockdown, the pair have been running Friday Night Live events featuring DJs and local music acts including the reformation of some iconic Gibraltarian groups to entertain local people through a special internet platform.

This concert is due to take place on September 3 with a number of local acts and venue yet to be announced and will be subject to public health advice current at the time of the event.

Minister for Culture, John Cortes said: “Friday Night Live is a great example of how music has the power to unite.

“With this face-to-face event, Covid-19 regulations permitting, it is important to recognise all those artists who gave of their time and talent to contribute to this innovative and worthy project.

“We believe in supporting local talent and this is one of the main aims of this event.”

